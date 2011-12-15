Quick Payday Loans from Chaudes-Online.com Make the Season Bright

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- According to a popular holiday song, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” From holiday parties and seasonal decorations galore to time off from work to spend with family and friends, December is typically an exciting, fun-filled month when people kick-back and enjoy a multitude of joyous events.



But a major part of the holiday season is shopping for gifts to shower loved ones with and bring smiles to their faces.



For many people, purchasing presents this year will not be easy due to a rocky economy and lack of funds.



With the recent launch of Chaudes-Online.com, people can get the extra holiday money they need to make the season bright with a quick payday loan. The online loan company allows people to apply directly on the site with their simple application that only takes minutes to complete. And within a few additional minutes, people will receive a decision on the approval.



Unlike regular banks, Chuades-Online.com does not perform credit checks on applicants so people who do not have an excellent credit score do not need to worry about that being a factor in the decision process. In fact about four out of five applications for loans are approved.



People need payday loans for all different reasons. Some need the extra funds to help pay an overdue bill, while others have an unforeseen mishap that requires them to need more than their regular paycheck to make ends meet.



Betty, a past Chaudes-Online.com loan borrower, lost her wallet and needed money in a hurry.



“I hate to admit it but lost my wallet and needed money fast to pay the bills,” said Betty. “I took $750 and paid it back two weeks ago. No problems, nice English speaking customer service, well recommended. If I ever need a payday loan, I know where to apply.”



The online loans from Chaudes-Online.com have an extremely quick turnaround time. The money can be deposited in people’s accounts within 24 hours from the time of loan approval.



The company’s loan requirements are straight-forward and state applicants must be American citizens, be at least 18-years-old, have some sort of income, and have a bank account.



To apply for a quick payday loan or for more information, visit http://Chaudes-Online.com



About Chaudes-Online.com

Recently launched, Chaudes-Online.com is an online loan company offering quick payday loans and an extremely high approval rate. The founders of the new site have been working in the loans industry since 2004 and believe they are one of the best online loan companies in the United States. Featuring an easy-to-use online loan application, the company provides customers with a quick turnaround time to ensure they receive the funds they need in a hurry.