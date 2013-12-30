Quick Performance Sage Accounting Integratable Modules Offers by Oakley ERP

Basildon, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Oakley ERP endorses Sage Accounting modules that are compatible with Sage-200 and Sage-300. Each module has three applications which is integratable to create a powerful and fast performance financial system. Industries of all sizes prefer Sage because of its ability to process transactions and create reports quickly. Generate financial statements and ledgers instantly with just one click of the mouse.



The Sage-200 consists of the nominal & sales/purchase ledgers and cash register modules. The nominal ledger automatically tracks and organises daily transactions, budgets, and reports. It generates information based on geographical location of sales and product item.



The Sage Accounting cash book application records all withdrawals and deposits to bank accounts. Registration for online banking is available to companies that electronically make transfers and other financial transactions.



Sage-300 includes the general ledger, accounts payable and accounts receivable modules. Each module is sold separately and works with the nominal, sales and cash register applications. The Sage Accounting GL module tracks every account in the chart of accounts and the balances. A/P process payments and A/R allows users to apply payments received from customers to their accounts and record cash payments.



A spokesperson said, “Sage is a top accounting programme used by thousands of industries around the world. It is trusted by accounting firms, manufacturing companies, retail, and industries.”



About Oakley ERP

Oakley ERP is a provider of Sage-200 and Sage-300 modules that are available in six applications for cash, sales, ledgers, A/P and A/R. Visit them online or call +44 (0) 1268 724 005 to speak with a consultant. The website is accessible everyday for businesses to contact them about services and products.