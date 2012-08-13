Quick Plumbing of Toronto Offering Complete Home Plumbing and Drain Inspections for $199

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Quick Plumbing is pleased to announce that they are offering a complete plumbing and drain inspection for the home for just $199 from August 15 to August 30, 2012. Quick Plumbing is a leading plumbing company in Toronto that offers residential and commercial plumbing, drain and waterproofing services.



Home drain systems are a complex network of piping where small recurring problems can be symptoms of something bigger that has yet to fully manifest itself. Drain backups can flood basements or cause other major problems when they occur in the line out to the main sewer. Aging pipes can mean small leaks or that major failures are just around the corner. As one of the leading plumbers in Toronto, Quick Plumbing fully understands that all of these problems can lead to costly repairs and a major disruption in normal home life.



In order to help homeowners head off these problems, Quick Plumbing is offering a complete plumbing and drain inspection for the low price of $199 from August 15 through August 30, 2012. “A correct diagnosis is the only way to get to the bottom of drain and plumbing problems that are occurring as well as those that are just around the corner,” said a Quick Plumbing specialist. “This full inspection limited-time offer is not only a great deal, it is highly cost effective when weighed against the costs of problems that may go undiagnosed.”



For more than a decade, the Drain Services of Quick Plumbing have been keeping the plumbing systems of hundreds of Toronto homes in good working order. Their complete service includes inspection of all sinks, drain systems, plumbing fixtures and accessories both inside and outside of the home. The service also includes camera inspection of the main drain. “Our experienced personnel and service team perform drain inspections to the highest industry standards,” said the specialist.



As drain specialists in Toronto, Quick Plumbing can handle everything from basic drain cleaning service and unclogging drain blockages to more sophisticated drain, pipe, valve and fixture repair, replacement and installation services. Their team takes great care to do the work right and make it look as if they have never been there with the use of floor mats and booties to protect floors. They are also among the leading basement waterproofing and plumbing providers in the Toronto region.



Their 24 Hour Emergency Plumbing Service is specifically designed to help residents of Toronto solve almost any plumbing or drain problem after hours, on holidays, and in the middle of the night. As a leading Toronto Plumber, they perform great work in a timely and cost efficient manner with upfront plumbing estimates that do not change. For more information, please visit http://toronto-plumber.com



About Quick Plumbing

Quick Plumbing is a leading plumbing company in Toronto that offers residential and commercial plumbing, drain and waterproofing services. For more than a decade, the company has experienced steady growth by providing quality products as well as professional, ethical and affordable service. Quick Plumbing is also known for its upfront plumbing estimates that do not change.