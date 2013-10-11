Quick Portable Toilets Announces Mega Offer for Corporate and Business Clients

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The increasing need for portable toilets in any social event has taken its toll on the budget of event hosts. Every guest is aware of just how much of comfort a good quality portable toilet can offer. Any social event is hosted with one purpose in mind – to impress the guests. It is especially true when it comes to business and corporate events. The way the event is hosted will show case the success of the Company. The more impressive the event, the more contracts, investors and clients the Company will get.



The Kalamazoo portable toilets Company which is known by the name Quick Portable Toilets understand this need. Companies have to go out of the way to spend as much as can be afforded to impress the guest, which in turn would prove lucrative for the business. Providing the perfect sanitary facilities is a very important factor for any corporate outdoor event. To help with the budget management of Companies, Quick Portable Toilets has announced great package offers to bulk buyers.



Any Company planning to host a corporate event must contact the nearest Quick Portable Toilets supplier in Kalamazoo and get freebies and discounts. The Company offers free additional features like free supply of fresh flowers and perfumes of the client’s choice. The Company goes out of its way to impress its clients by making sure that every bid if the customer’s request is provided for.



The freebies will differ according to the order of the client. Other free features also include toilet papers, anti bacterial hand dispensers, and even additional porta potties for free of charge. Specific features go with specific orders. The offer does not just stop at that. Even minimal buyers get great offers like free hand wash sanitizer for a standard portable toilet. Customers can also make special requests for the purchase and the Company will provide for it. To find additional details regarding portable toilets Kalamazoo MI please visit http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/michigan/portable-toilets-in-kalamazoo-mi/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com