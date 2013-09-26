Quick Portable Toilets Breaks Common Misconceptions with New Porta Potty Collection

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- It has become a bit of a hassle for most of the outdoor event planners to hire portable toilets. Most of the porta potty companies fail to keep their promise of maintaining proper sanitary hygiene for the portable toilets thereby embarrassing the host and the planner. Customers end contracting additional infection problems to their health due to the exposure to unhygienic conditions.



Quick Portable Toilets has embarked on a mission to break this strong inbuilt misconception about the unhygienic conditions of the portable toilets. This company is one of the front-runners of the Roseville CA portable toilets industry. It aims at proper hygiene, clean toilets with additional features like perfumes and a daily supply of fresh flowers to provide customers the comfort that only home can give while outdoors. Quick Portable Toilets come with different features each manufactured with the aim to perfectly fit a purpose.



For work related toilets, customers get the best benefits from the standard portable toilets. These are sturdy and made to withstand any form of rough handling from its users. Designed exclusively for comfort, the standard portable sanitary units are easy to use and all its features are cozy and user friendly. These units are enclosed with a door and a lock from inside to ensure absolute privacy. Basic amenities like fresh water, tape water, soap, towels and anti bacterial hand, dispensers are sufficiently supplied.



Quick Portable Toilets is known among Roseville residents for their ADA compliant toilets. These units come in special features to facilitate physically challenged individuals who attend special events. The features here are sturdy and user friendly so that no amount of careless handling can break any of its handles or other features.



The most expensive are the deluxe sanitary units. They come in sleek and modern designs, packed with the most sophisticated features not just to serve but also to impress the guests. These toilets are amply supplied with additional features like perfumes and fresh flowers. To gather other information about portable toilets Roseville CA kindly visit http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/california/porta-potty-in-roseville-ca/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com