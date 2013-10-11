Quick Portable Toilets Helps Clients Save Money with Independent Hand Washstands

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The portable toilets are a must when outdoor events are hosted in locations where there is no plumbing or lavatories to provide for the sanitary needs of guests. There are many porta potty models that serve different purposes. In some of the units, there are no hand wash stations installed inside. There are still other toilet units that provide all features of a home bathroom including the hand washing station inside the toilet. Both models serve different purposes because there are occasions where people want the wash stands to be separated from the toilet while in other occasions like weddings and camps where guests want the washing stands to be installed inside the toilet.



In special outdoor events, it is ideal to install the luxury sanitary units, which comes equipped with all the modern sanitary amenities right inside the toilet. The design of the luxury units is also impeccable, making it even better than an average home toilet. Usually, the deluxe sanitary units will cost a lot more than the standard toilet units will. However, a Berwyn portable toilets Company called the Quick Portable Toilets has started offering the luxury sanitary units at a cheaper price.



In occasions where separate washing stand have to be installed, it is wise not to hire portable toilet units that come with wash stations inside. It will cost the customer double the expenditure. Many think that toilets without a washing stand inside is poor in quality but it is not true. Sure, there are the cheaper ones without the washstands inside but there are also good quality and impeccably designed toilet units without washstands. For special occasions where the host needs to install separate washstands, the upgraded toilets without washstands are the right choice. Separate washstands can be installed alongside the sanitary units.



With the years of experience in the porta potty industry, Quick Portable Toilets knows just what a particular customer needs for a particular occasion. With the transparent competitive pricing, all customers get equal treatment. To gather more details about portable toilets Berwyn IL please head to http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/illinois/portable-toilets-in-berwyn-il/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com