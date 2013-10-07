Quick Portable Toilets Install Porta Potties at Corvallis Office Buildings

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Porta potties are no longer used only for social outdoor events. The advancement in technology has made several innovations making it suitable for use even indoors. The cumbersome metallic exterior cover has been changed to a lighter environment friendly plastic exterior, giving it more scope for varied colors and designs. Several interior changes have been made over the years, making it suitable for special occasions.



Quick Portable Toilets have recently introduced its innovative Corvallis Portable Toilets which are sophisticated enough to be installed inside office buildings where there is no plumbing. Several Companies located in Corvallis have installed these new porta potties for different reasons. One of the most popular uses of the Company’s new toilets at office buildings is for top-secret meetings. Business and other transactions call for secretive meetings that require the official members to stay locked inside the conference rooms for long hours. Residents have marveled at how these people can withstand the call of nature through the entire day.



The Quick Portable Toilets have proudly confirmed to the fact that most of these Companies install their toilets temporarily inside the conference rooms. These toilets are completely odor free and leak free making it hygienic to be installed indoors. With the help of a chemical, the waste released into the tank is converted into an odorless gel like substance within minutes. This ensures that no amount of odor escapes into the room or even out of the toilet tank. In addition to this, both the waste tank and the fresh water tank are securely sealed, making it leak free inside the building.



Although the toilets are usually installed for just a day for such purposes, the tanks also come with indicators that will show when the waste tank needs to be emptied. Many office buildings also hire the porta potties when the plumbing in the building is damaged. To get additional details about portable toilets Corvallis OR kindly visit http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/oregon/porta-potty-in-corvallis-or/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com