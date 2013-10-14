Quick Portable Toilets Renovates Its Porta Potties Making It Accessible to Physically Challenged

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Quick Portable Toilets deals with the distribution as well as maintenance of portable toilet solutions in Tupelo and the area around it. The company is one of the few Companies in the industry that offers portable sanitary units that are equipped with special features to make it accessible to the physically challenged.



Initially, the Company used to offer separate models that are sensitive to the needs of the physically challenged. However, not many of the host customers are sensitive to such guests and hence do not hire the units even when it is well confirmed that there will be physically challenged guests in the event. This is when the Company decided to renovate all its makeshift sanitary units to make it handicap friendly. This Tupelo portable toilets Company was probably the only company in the area that went though the trouble to help this category of people.



The Company makes sure that all of its toilets that are rented out are properly maintained. An expert team of cleaners are dispatched at frequent intervals of time to empty the tanks and disinfect the units so that customers can get access to clean sanitary facilities. Once customers return it to the company, each toilet undergoes a strict cleansing and disinfection routine to make sure that it becomes as good as new. No porta potty is rented out to customers without going through this regime.



All Quick Portable Toilets models offer septic pumping to keep the infection level at a minimal. This high level of quality in the products and service has managed to keep the Company at the top of the customers’ favorite list for over the past few years. Although the Company is only a few years old in the industry it has gained so much level of experience and has proven itself to be a tough contender in the industry. To obtain more information regarding portable toilets Tupelo MS kindly head to http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/mississippi/portable-toilets-in-tupelo-ms/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com