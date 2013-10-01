Quick Portable Toilets Reveals How Portable Toilets Were First Introduced

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- As it is with all new inventions, portable toilets were first introduced out of necessity. Back in the 1940s in California, a group of laborers was building a ship and had to walk back to the dock every time they had to use the bathroom. Since it was a long way up and wasted a lot of time, one of the laborers came up with the idea of building a similar bathroom like the one they used in the dock. A few days later, a wooden portable toilet was made and it was kept near the work area so that they will not have to walk back to the dock every time.



The wooden portable toilet was so useful that word spread quickly and the first commercially made porta potty was introduced into the market in the 1960s. Initially, these porta potties were heavy and awkward to look at. Nevertheless, it was a great alternative to having no sanitary facilities at all during any kind of outdoor events. Today, the porta potty is a far cry from the cumbersome and heavy sanitary units.



The Kokomo portable toilets companies provide one of the most versatile sanitary units. The sleek design and hi tech features have made it even better than inbuilt home toilets. Many hi profile indoor events hire the luxury portable potty to make sure that guests have access to a sufficient supply of sanitary facilities. It is not glamorous to have a guest waiting in queue to use the toilet. Not all homes have as many toilets for a large number of guests therefore the luxury sanitary units come in handy during such situations.



Today the porta potties are not just meant to be used for crude outdoor activities. They are so versatile so much so that they can be used for camping as well as indoor special events. To get more information about portable toilets Kokomo IN kindly head to http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/indiana/porta-potty-in-kokomo-in/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com