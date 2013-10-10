Quick Portable Toilets Takes Specific Care Not to Deliver Shower Trailers Too Early

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- It is unfortunate when major outdoor events like weddings, corporate parties, etc runs short of water and sanitary facility supply. In order to rescue such dreaded situations, the Quick Portable Toilets has recently launched mobile shower trailers that comes in different sizes to provide for both small and big events. These shower trailers come in two models – one is with toilets and sinks while the other is without any of these. All their shower trailers are well equipped with air conditioner, interior as well as exterior lightening as well as a separate dressing area.



All Quick Portable Toilets shower trailers are efficiently supplied with toilet papers, paper towels, anti bacterial hand dispensers and soaps. The Oakland Park portable toilets Company happens to be one of the few in the area that supplies such facilities to its customers. Most of the porta potty companies in the area only offer the standard shower trailer without any additional sanitary features. This is quite a problem for customers when the occasion demands for more than just the standard shower trailer can provide. The Quick Portable Toilets Company also offers additional features according to the demands and needs of the customers. For example, if a client wants fresh peonies for a special occasion like wedding than the Company goes out of their way to procure the flowers to decorate the interior showers.



The delivery of these shower trailers is also never too early and never too late. Hosting outdoor events means paying for the place. This also means the host starts decorating only from a fixed time allotted. Hence, installing the shower trailers in advance could cost the host more charges for the place, while doing it late also embarrasses the host in front of the guests. This is the reason why the company takes specific care to deliver all the shower trailers at the right time. To obtain other details on portable toilets Oakland Park FL please visit http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/florida/portable-toilets-in-oakland-park-fl/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com