Quick Portable Toilets Tightlipped About New Collection of Steam Shower Toilet Units

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The Quick Portable Toilets has been working on a new pet project ever since the beginning of 2013. Unlike other projects, the Company has remained tightlipped about the new collection that they have been working on. The media went frenzy over the past couple of months trying to uncover what exactly this reputed porta potty Company has been working on.



After months of research, the media has finally found a clue. The company has been working in close collaboration with a steam showers company based in Japan. Putting the puzzle together, the media has unanimously concluded that the Quick Portable Toilets must be working on a new line of steam shower toilets. The public could not be happier because this means getting access to steam shower even when out in the woods. So far, no porta potty Company offers steam showers in their toilets. Homeowners are also excited because it means getting access to steam showers at a cheaper price. This would be the first time any Pearland portable toilets Company would be introducing steam showers.



When the world is getting optimistic about the steam showers, the Company spokesperson has remained tightlipped about it. They neither accept nor deny the information. This has further increased the level of curiosity among the public. With the announcement that their new line will make living in the woods a luxury, the company added no more information. The Japanese company that Kerenli is collaborating with shows 60 years of experience in the steam shower industry offering the most cutting edge technology.



The Quick Portable Toilets has promised to its customers that the new collection would bring nothing but the most innovative technology coupled with user-friendly features so that anyone can use it without any confusion. The new collection is set to be launched in a few months. To get additional details regarding portable toilets Pearland TX please head to http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/texas/portable-toilets-in-pearland-tx/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com