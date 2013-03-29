Quick & Quality Rooter Introduces Special Deal Coupons for Customers

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- San Fernando Valley plumbers, Quick & Quality Rooter, is hoping to to bring down the cost of plumbing and repairs for customers by enabling them to benefit from special deal coupons via the company website. Customers looking for plumbers in San Fernando Valley can access a range of coupons offering money off or even free services.



For many businesses and households who find themselves in need of plumbing services the special deal coupons will prove invaluable, as they offer a generous amount of money off. With the cost of plumbing work potentially high, the specials will make it easier for customers to benefit from greater affordability when having plumbing and emergency work carried out.



Quick & Quality Rooter offers a range of plumbing services in San Fernando Valley, including day to day plumbing jobs, emergency services, drain cleaning, and diagnostics. Customers will not only benefit from the low prices stemming from the special deal coupons but will also be able to benefit from speedy services, quality workmanship, and total reliability, which are all qualities that the provider prides itself on.



The company also offers speedy diagnostics and a per job price to customers, with the aim of making it easier for customers to determine how much they will have to pay before they actually have the work done. This will prove useful for those who want to avoid being hit with unexpected bills or are worried about technicians taking longer than they need to on a job in order to bump up the cost.



A representative from Quick & Quality Rooter said: “As a customer focused San Fernando Valley plumbing provider, we are well aware that most people are on a tight budget these days. We hope that our special deals and money off vouchers will help to ease the financial strain and make essential plumbing work more affordable for both individuals and companies.”



About Quick & Quality Rooter

Quick & Quality Rooter is an established San Fernando Valley drain cleaning and plumbing company, which employs experienced, fully qualified plumbers to ensure quality work and excellent service for customers. The company offers serviced around the clock all year round, including fast and efficient emergency services.



Visit http://www.quickandqualityrooter.com/ for more information.



Contact Info

Name: Alen Smith

Organization: Quick and Quality Rooter

Phone: (818) 844-7296

Email: info@quickandqualityrooter.com

Address: 5062 Lankershim Blvd Unit 3028,

North Hollywood, CA 91601 United States



