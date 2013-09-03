Quick RX Refills Provides Online Medical Prescription Done by Legit Doctors

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The recent rise in patients suffering from normal ailments opting for consultancy from medical physicians for prescription refills online reflect the reliable services being offered by such websites. The reasons for not being able to visit a physician physically may vary from individual to individual but the Tele-medicine services are gaining popularity by each passing day.



The online medical diagnosis , consultation and prescription refill websites deal with lots of ailments like Erectile Dysfunction, Herpes ,Thyroid Condition, Blood Pressure, Asthma, Shingles, Smoking Cessation , Sore throat, Skin allergies, Motion Sickness, Seasonal allergies etc. Most of these websites have a panel of U.S. licensed physicians who assist the patients when they need a prescription refill and are not able to visit a physician or do not intend to obtain medication from risky on-line pharmacies.



The services offered by such websites are very reasonable and simple to access. Some of the website charge more for first time consultation for an online prescription refill and less for a follow up and some make members and offer discounts accordingly. One needs to sign up for a consultancy first and wait for the response. The appointment may take some initial time since the availability of specialized online doctors dealing with specific ailment is being looked into. Once intimated about the availability of the doctor, the individual consults the doctor and gets the online prescription refill that is valid at the local pharmacy. However, in some cases the Physician also directs the patients to the local doctors if there is a need of physical check-up.



The doctors involved in online consultancy services are US licensed physicians those have a wide range of experience and knowledge on the basic medical conditions. That is why, most of the websites like quickrxrefills offer 100% guaranteed services with thousands of satisfied patients. These website also assure of privacy that is maintained and valued with superior services those are being offered.



About QuickRxRefills.com

http://www.quickrxrefills.comis internet’s No1. Safe, secure, affordable and private solution for obtaining an online medical diagnosis, consultation and prescription refills from Licensed U.S doctors. They offer quality services to patients who need a prescription refill but are unable to visit a physician due to unavoidable circumstances. The website has thousands of satisfied patients and a positive track record that has enabled them to create a niche for themselves in this arena.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: Cheyenne

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Contact Name: Cody Weston

Contact Email: Management@QuickRxRefills.com

Complete Address: 2510 Warren Ave., #4059

Zip Code: 82001

Contact Phone: 888-333-6406

Website: http://www.quickrxrefills.com