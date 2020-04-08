Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Quick Service Restaurants' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Chick-fil-A (United States)



Domino's (United States)



Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (United States)



McDonald's Corporation (United States)



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Canada)



Starbucks Corporation (United States)



Subway (United States)



The Wendy's Company (United States)



Yum! Brands, Inc. (United States)



Burger King (United States)



KFC (United States)



Pizza Hut (United States)



Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) is usually known as a fast-food provider. These restaurants typically provide food services with quick time at reasonable prices. The quick service restaurants provide fast food items over a limited menu as they can be prepared in lesser time with the least possible variation. These QSR combine their food items on the menu into a package of complimentary meals, for instance, McDonald's value meal of fries, a soft drink, and a burger. Quick service restaurants like Pizza Hut, Burger King, and others are growing exponentially in recent times and this has driven the global quick service restaurants market.



Market Segmentation

by Application (Restaurant Operation, Franchise Management, Inventory Management, Others), Service Time (24 Hours, Non 24 Hours), Service Type (Eat-in, Take away, Drive-thru, Home delivery)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Innovation in Packaging for Takeaway Food



Market Growth Drivers: Rising Awareness among the Consumers Regarding the Quick Service Restaurants



Fast Shipping of Food at Individual Locations



Growing Preference of Consumers toward Consumption of Fast Food and Ready-To-Eat Foods



Restraints: Food Price Inflation



Fluctuation in Service Charges



Challenges: Presence of Many Small and Mid-Size Unorganized Players Competing With Large Chain Players



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Quick Service Restaurants Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Quick Service Restaurants market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Quick Service Restaurants Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Quick Service Restaurants

Chapter 4: Presenting the Quick Service Restaurants Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Quick Service Restaurants market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



