Definition:

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) is usually known as a fast-food provider. These restaurants typically provide food services with quick time at reasonable prices. The quick service restaurants provide fast food items over a limited menu as they can be prepared in lesser time with the least possible variation. These QSR combine their food items on the menu into a package of complimentary meals, for instance, McDonaldâ€™s value meal of fries, a soft drink, and a burger. Quick service restaurants like Pizza Hut, Burger King, and others are growing exponentially in recent times and this has driven the global quick service restaurants market.



Market Trend:

Innovation in Packaging for Takeaway Food



Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness among the Consumers Regarding the Quick Service Restaurants

Fast Shipping of Food at Individual Locations

Growing Preference of Consumers toward Consumption of Fast Food and Ready-To-Eat Foods



Restraints:

Food Price Inflation

Fluctuation in Service Charges



The Global Quick Service Restaurants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Restaurant Operation, Franchise Management, Inventory Management, Others), Service Time (24 Hours, Non 24 Hours), Service Type (Eat-in, Take away, Drive-thru, Home delivery)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



