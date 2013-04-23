Quick Weight Loss Channel Provides Readers with Weight Loss Information and Product Recommendations

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Quick Weight Loss Channel, a new website offering diet tips, fitness information, and weight loss supplement reviews, has recently announced its launch.



The website, which is run by Chad Jones, serves as a resource to individuals who wish to lose weight through diet and exercise. In addition to weight loss supplement reviews, Quick Weight Loss Channel regularly publishes health and fitness guides as well as industry news for their readers. Quick Weight Loss Channel also links viewers to useful health and fitness resources that they can consult during their weight loss journeys.



“Doing the right thing to be healthy is the key to losing, achieving, and maintaining an ideal weight,” states an article on Quick Weight Loss Channel. “Quick or rapid weight loss is possible, but if it is not done appropriately, it could lead to short-term results or even health risks.”



Quick Weight Loss Channel aims to evaluate the most popular weight loss supplements on the market. The website provides extra resources for readers interested in learning more about the products featured in each assessment.



For example, one of the website’s most widely read articles, “Phen375 Review The Effectiveness For Weight Loss With Proven Results,” discusses Phen375, a fat burner for men and women. Quick Weight Loss Channel’s evaluation of Phen375 includes the benefits and advantages, a breakdown of how it works, the product’s ingredients, and before and after pictures of individuals who tried the product.



In addition to a detailed review and video footage of Phen375, Quick Weight Loss Channel also shows readers where to buy the weight loss supplement. At the bottom of the evaluation are links to frequently asked questions about Phen375, a sample diet plan, and the Phen375 guarantee.



Individuals with questions about weight loss, diet supplements, and fitness regimens can contact Quick Weight Loss Channel via the information available on the website.



About Quick Weight Loss Channel

Quick Weight Loss Channel provides information on how to lose weight through proper nutrition and exercise. The website mentions and reviews certain products from time to time which it thinks it can help one speed up weight loss safely and effectively. Quick Weight Loss Channel emphasizes that there are no overnight results to achieving significant weight loss, but there are ways to speed up the process without compromising health. For more information, please visit http://quickweightlosschannel.com