Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- While many people in Texas are ready to find the answer to quick weight loss, some may be hesitant to begin a medical weight management program with diet pills. Finding an established quick weight loss program with proven results can help to calm any concerns a patient may have. Diet Doc’s diet pills and weight control plans are based on research from the early 1950s and have helped thousands of patients rapidly shed excess and embarrassing fat with their fat burning diet pills. And, many of Diet Doc’s diet pills have been featured on the Television as quick weight loss miracles because of the results that they have provided to those taking them.



Arguably one of the most followed and respected physicians in the world today, Dr. Oz frequently features products on his show that have performed over expectations without harmful side effects or negative consequences. Recently, Diet Doc’s most popular diet pills, those containing saffron extract, were featured on the television as a miracle appetite suppressant because they work to control emotional eating, which many dieters in Texas, and the rest of the world, have struggled with. Until now, there has not been an effective medication or diet pills available to dieters that address this quick weight loss concern and a respected television doctor has brought its potential to the attention of many patients who may not have known that it ever existed.



Diet Doc understands that helping their clients control the temptation to overeat or indulge in unhealthy foods is imperative for a successful diet program, but they also strive to provide their clients with fast results that motivate them to maintain their quick weight loss plans. Therefore, Diet Doc now offers fat burning diet pills like their 7-Keto DHEA supplements that help fat loss by increasing thyroid function and metabolism. Also featured several times on the television, 7-Keto DHEA increases the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in an elevated metabolism and faster, more effective fat loss. As an added bonus, these non-stimulating and caffeine free diet pills help to reduce cortisol levels that can be an obstacle to losing weight for high stress individuals.



Diet Doc created their quick weight loss programs to offer their clients a fast, easy and safe alternative to dieting. Their diet plans took research from the early 1950s and modernized it with today’s advanced health and medical understanding to create worry free programs that provide rapid results. Diet Doc has already helped thousands of patients reach their weight management goals and, with these results, doctors have taken notice and are urging dieters across the United States to consider these supplements for their fat loss needs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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