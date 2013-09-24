Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Diet Doc’s newly released prescription strength Green Coffee Bean Extract supplements works in conjunction with the company’s customized hCG diet plans to accelerate the loss of excess fat naturally, safely and rapidly. Dieters across the country are excitedly reporting the noticeable loss of pounds and inches in areas that are typically the most stubborn and difficult to lose, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. Obesity occurs when more food is consumed than burned resulting in body fat accumulating to the extent that it may have an adverse effect on one’s health, affecting the quality of life and life expectancy. Losing as little as 10% of body fat can be the difference between being healthy and enjoying an active lifestyle or suffering from a host of diseases and conditions triggered by excess weight.



The major antioxidant in green coffee bean extract is chlorogenic acid. Diet Doc’s 400 mg green coffee bean extract tablets are standardized to 50% chlorogenic acid. This powerful antioxidant inhibits the release of the G6P enzyme, a process that has been shown to significantly stabilize blood sugar levels. This, in turn, reduces the conversion of glycogen to glucose (glycogenolysis) in the liver resulting in less sugar released into the blood stream. When this happens, especially while in ketosis, the liver will increase fat mobilization to keep up with energy requirements which results in more fat loss. With only 20 mg of caffeine per serving, compared to a minimum of 100 mg for a good cup of coffee, green coffee bean extract does not leave patients feeling nervous or jittery like roasted coffee or other caffeine-based diet aids.



In addition to newly released prescription strength Green Coffee Bean Extract, Diet Doc patients have access to an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements that are proprietary to healthy and fast weight loss, as well as prescription diet pills, such as Slim Down and Ultra Burn. Because the company’s prescription diet aids are manufactured in their own United States based, FDA approved and fully licensed pharmacies, patients can be certain that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best prescription strength diet aids available on today’s market.



Following a free and confidential consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained and board certified quick weight loss physicians, patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their diet aids and supplements over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all diet aids and supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home saving time and money and avoiding embarrassing and time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory which documents the quality of the ingredients and explains the levels of each active ingredient.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically guided quick weight loss plans and has helped thousands of Americans successfully and safely accomplish their weight loss goals. Diet plans are designed for those of all shapes and sizes and for those who are struggling to lose 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Available to answer questions, offer advice and lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, the professional quick weight loss staff is available 6 days per week via phone or email. By offering only the safest USA manufactured diet aids, diet plans that are customized to each patient’s specific needs and a level of personalized service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in natural, safe and quick weight loss.



Call today to order the newly released prescription strength Green Coffee Bean Extract supplements and to begin the transition to good health and a longer life by scheduling a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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