Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- According to a study published online August 15 in the American Journal of Public Health, “Obesity accounts for 18 percent of deaths among Americans between the ages of 40 and 85, with women appearing to be more vulnerable than men to dying from obesity.” It is thought that younger generations, having been exposed to obesity risk factors for a longer time, face an increased danger of becoming overweight or obese. Fast food restaurants offering fatty, greasy and processed foods flourish in the United States, and the term “super-size me” has become part of the English language.



Obesity occurs when excess body fat accumulates to the extent that it may create adverse health effects, which leads to shorter lifespans and increased health problems. The experts at Diet Doc have benefited from decades of scientific research, have extracted the most pertinent elements of the original and outdated 1950s hCG diet plans and have designed prescription fortified diet plans that promote the safest and most effective method of losing weight naturally.



Under medical supervision, qualified clients are provided nutritionist-designed hCG diet plans that are created around each patient’s individual medical, lifestyle and nutritional needs. The combined efforts of the tailor made hCG diet plans with the administration of medically supervised 100% pure prescription hCG stimulates the hypothalamus to target stores of excess trapped fat, releasing this fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy. The result is patients losing excess weight rapidly and typically from areas of the body that are the most stubborn and difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



In addition to the powerful prescription hCG hormone, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription and nonprescription essential vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as prescription diet pills that can be vital to healthy weight loss. These products cannot be found on store shelves and are made available by prescription only to qualified clients after a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. All doctor consultations are conducted conveniently from the patient’s own home. Continuing to assure the most effective and safest methods of losing excess weight, all Diet Doc prescription products are manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies.



Consistently seeking methods to make quick weight loss easier and available to everyone who needs it, Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology allowing patients to simply dial the phone or log onto the computer to complete the medical evaluation and consultation, as well as follow up visits and weekly progress meetings. For added convenience, all diet aids will be quickly delivered to the patient’s doorstep. Because Diet Doc now has the ability to reach those in even the most remote areas of the country, there is no longer a need to travel to local weight loss clinics, which can be embarrassing, time consuming, and ineffective.



By offering each patient a personalized diet experience that is supervised by board certified doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, providing only 100% pure prescription products and hCG diet plans that are compatible to the individual needs of each patient, Diet Doc has become the most reliable prescription quick weight loss provider in the country. With hCG diet plans professionally designed to meet the needs of those that want to lose 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more, Diet Doc has succeeded in making weight loss simple, effective and affordable.



Call the professionals at Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation to begin the life changing transition to a healthier, more active and longer life.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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