Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2013 -- Weight loss requires specialized training in nutrition, as well as education in the benefits of vitamin and mineral supplementation. Diet Doc spends countless hours training staff to expert level aptitude in the field of healthy and quick weight loss. Many spend a lifetime battling obesity, struggling unsuccessfully with various approaches. Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG diet plans offer a practical and sensible solution guaranteed to produce quick weight loss when the program is followed. Many clients come to Diet Doc, having failed with past diets. This is because obesity is a medical condition requiring specially trained doctor management. This type of training is not typical of a regular doctor or even a bariatric surgeon. Weight loss physician training is unique and is not taught in medical school.



Combining the knowledge of specially trained physicians and decades of hCG scientific research, Diet Doc has successfully modified and modernized the original hCG diet and has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised diet plans. In the 1950’s, Dr. A.T. W. Simeons discovered that the hCG hormone, when used in combination with a 500 calorie per day diet, would produce quick weight loss by burning “abnormal” or stored fat. However, the extremely low caloric intake posed significant health risks to the patient. Diet Doc’s new hCG diet plans offer patients more than double the caloric intake and provide each patient with a tailor-made, customized diet meal plan created specifically for each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs.



Prior to taking the first step to freedom from unwanted and unhealthy excess fat, each patient must complete an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Based on this information, hCG will be prescribed to be used in conjunction with the individually created diet plans. Patients following the hCG diet plans are guaranteed to lose weight fast and safely, with the majority of patients reporting an astonishing loss of up to one pound per day. The most preferred method of hCG delivery is injectable solution due to its ability to provide more quick weight loss; however, some patients may prefer prescription hCG sublingual tablets or prescription grade oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, dieters are guaranteed to notice the loss of pounds and inches, typically from the difficult to lose areas such as the underarms, hips, thighs, and belly.



In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc offers essential prescription and non–prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as prescription diet pills to accelerate quick weight loss. Dieters can feel confident in the knowledge that all Diet Doc prescription products are manufactured using the highest quality standards in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



