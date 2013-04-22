Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Obesity in America continues to be a major contributor to numerous diseases and conditions, including diabetes Type II, heart disease, stroke, sleep disorders and even some forms of cancer. Diet Doc’s specially trained quick weight loss experts are dedicated to help all Americans overcome this growing epidemic.



In the 1950s Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG, or human gonadotropin, was effective in producing quick weight loss when administered in small doses and used in conjunction with an extremely low calorie diet. Although Simeons' diet was indeed successful in producing quick weight loss, many patients suffered severe health consequences, with many suffering muscle and hair loss and extreme fatigue and exhaustion; all symptoms of malnutrition and starvation. However, for over a decade, Diet Doc has committed to research this dynamic hormone and its ability to produce quick weight loss, making modifications and improvements to the original Simeons hCG diet by increasing the allowable caloric intake as well as offering patients pure prescription strength hCG. By updating the original hCG diet, Diet Doc has been able to resolve any harmful side effects associated with the original diet plans. By offering Americans the only modern day version of the original hCG diet, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised, prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands lose unhealthy excess pounds safely and successfully.



Subsequent to an extensive evaluation inclusive of age, gender, medical history and anticipated diet goals, followed by a doctor consultation to assure that prescription hCG is the most reasonable and beneficial quick weight loss alternative, clients are provided individualized, tailor made diet plans which are specific to each patient's dietary and nutritional needs, as well as compatible with the patient's activity level and lifestyle. Prescription hCG, when used in conjunction with these customized diet plans has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to trigger stored and trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream to be burned by the body as a source of energy.



Injectable hCG solution continues to be the most preferred method of delivery due to its ability to produce more quick weight loss, as well as being reformulated to include energy boosting Vitamin B12; however, many patients may prefer sublingual hCG tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients that follow the hCG diet plan protocol are reporting a loss of up to one pound per day of excess pounds without significant side effects. Diet Doc takes pride in providing the most effective and safest medically supervised diet plans on today's market and offers only pure prescription grade hCG that is manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies. Diet Doc's prescription hCG products are not sold in stores and are available by prescription only to Diet Doc patients.



Diet Doc’s team includes doctors, nurses, nutritionists and consultants all specializing in the science of quick weight loss and work in collaboration to ensure a safe and successful, life-long weight loss journey for enduring diet success.



