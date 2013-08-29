Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Controversy surrounding two new diet drugs, Belviq (lorcaserin) and Qsymia (phentermine plus topiramate), is at the forefront of medical headlines and dieters are urged to evaluate the benefits versus the potential health risks when making the decision to use these diet aids. Although recently approved for use in the United States, As Medical News Today reports, Europe considers these diet drugs too harmful to be marketed. Dr. Sidney Wolfe, founder of the health research group at Public Citizen, states that, after clinical trials, these drugs were approved in America despite vast cardiovascular concerns. During trials, patients were observed to have increases in pulse of more than 10 beats per minute, which is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as well as potential arrhythmia related concerns, impaired memory and reduced concentration. The diet drugs were also associated with a 16% increase in heart valve damage.



Committed to providing the safest and most successful long term weight loss solution for all patients, Diet Doc urges all Americans to be well informed and knowledgeable about drugs that are represented to promote quick weight loss. Benefiting from decades of scientific research, the company has designed prescription hCG diet plans that are aimed toward promoting quick weight loss for patients; however, each diet is supervised by a staff of board certified doctors and nurses with hCG diet plans specifically designed for each patient by certified nutritionists. Before experimenting with new prescription diet aids or over-the-counter diet pills, the professional weight loss staff at Diet Doc urges everyone to consider the long term health risks that these potentially dangerous drugs may induce.



Because the professionals at Diet Doc focus on patient safety first, all potential patients must complete a detailed medical evaluation followed by a consultation with an in-house physician prior to being approved for the company’s prescription weight loss program. Based on information obtained during the consultation, certified nutritionists who are educated in the science of healthy and quick weight loss design individualized hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s personal needs. Diet Doc's hCG diet plans are tailored for those struggling to take off that last difficult 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. These customized hCG diet plans are designed to fit comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle, as well as being compatible with any existing medical conditions.



Prescription hCG will be administered to be used in conjunction with the customized hCG diet plans and is made available in three convenient varieties, including painless injectable hCG solution, prescription hCG sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. The most preferred method of prescription hCG delivery among patients continues to be injectable solution. In addition to this method delivering more quick weight loss and naturally suppressing the appetite, the injectable solution is enhanced with Vitamin B12, providing the dieter with an additional boost of energy and alleviating the typical loss of energy associated with dieting.



Diet Doc also now offers their clients specially formulated diet pills often featured on television as miracle fat burning supplements. One of the more popular diet aids is saffron extract, which curbs the appetite and works on emotional eating. Television doctors state that saffron extract is a breakthrough in natural weight loss pills because until now, there hasn't been an effective medication that dealt with emotional eating. This information, coming from well-respected doctors is supported by patients who report rapidly losing inches from their waistline while experiencing a significant decrease in their appetite.



By developing prescription diet aids within their own U.S. pharmacies, Diet Doc can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and especially that the company’s patients are receiving only the best diet products available on the market, free from hazardous side effects. Patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their supplements over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home avoiding embarrassing or time consuming visits to local weight loss clinics. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid certain diseases and health conditions associated with being overweight. The company’s mission is to help people lose weight fast, offering education on what specific foods will generate a weight loss reaction in their body in order to keep the weight off long term and to provide the most effective, safest and successful weight loss experience for each patient.



Before resorting to experimental diet drugs, over the counter diet pills, starvation diets, or even weight loss surgery, call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and join the millions that have made Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans the safest, most sensible and successful solution for unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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