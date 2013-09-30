Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- With the rising costs of health insurance, people in Dallas, and all across the United States, are looking for quick weight loss answers to help them achieve a healthier figure while also lowering their monthly bills. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments target excess, stored fat to rapidly eliminate embarrassing fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and help to end weight-related disease that can cause health insurance costs to soar. Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet programs have helped thousands of patients reach their quick weight loss goals and, because of their consistent results, have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management programs.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is naturally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. When a mother does not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat and directs it to the fetus for much needed nutrients. When this process was first discovered in the early 1950s, hCG was highlighted for its quick weight loss benefits. This naturally produced hormone was then incorporated into hCG diet treatments for use as a quick weight loss tool and, when patients began using hCG diet treatments, excess and embarrassing fat began melting away.



In developing the current hCG diet plans, Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modernized it with current medical and health standards. Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments continue to target stored fat, but instead of directing that fat to a fetus, it effectively flushes it out of the patient’s body for quick weight loss results. Patient’s utilizing these powerful treatments not only see rapid fat removal, they also receive the added benefit of appetite suppression that allow patients to reevaluate their eating habits and begin eating healthier foods.



Diet Doc understands that patients in Dallas continue to hold quick weight loss as their number one priority but, in addition to losing weight, Diet Doc is also committed to improving patients’ quality of life overall. By reducing their weight and learning how to choose healthier, low fat foods, patients will see a decline in weight-related disease that can increase the costs of health insurance. Patients will work closely with certified nutritionists who will design a meal and snack plan focused on quick weight loss and lowering the need and costs of health insurance. Because these plans are personalized to reflect the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, patients are more likely to maintain their diet plan and experience a more comfortable transition to a slimmer figure.



High health insurance costs have become a reality for most overweight people struggling to rid themselves of excess fat, but Diet Doc is dedicated to helping their clients reduce these costs and create a healthier lifestyle. Their team of weight management professionals, physicians, nurses and nutritionists, remains available for unlimited consultations, six days per week, to answer patients’ questions about losing weight, eating healthy to lower health insurance costs and more.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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