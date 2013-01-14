QuickBooks and Quicken Compatibility Made Easier with EzCheckPrinting Check Writing Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Quicken and QuickBooks users can now save money easily on check management. Accounting payroll software provider, halfpricesoft.com, released the new ezCheckPrinting Quicken/QuickBooks Virtual Printer which allows Quicken users to print checks on blank stock easily in a single step.



This check virtual printer is the new optional add-on of the popular check writer ezCheckPrinting per the requests from Quicken/QuickBooks users. With this virtual printer, Quicken users no longer have to enter check data manually to take advantage of the money and time-saving features of ezCheckPrinting.



EzCheckPrinting Check Virtual Printer needs be used together with ezCheckPrinting application (version 5.0.5 and later). Quicken users just need to select this ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer as the default Quicken check printer, then you are able to print checks on blank stock within Quicken. The step by step guide is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/business-blog/post/2012/11/15/How-to-Print-Quicken-Checks-On-Blank-Stock.aspx



“Many of our customers also use Quicken software, but wanted to print checks from their laser printers without the cost of pre-printed checks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With ezCheckPrinting and this new Check Virtual Printer for QuickBooks and Quicken, small businesses can now print checks on blank stock quickly and inexpensively.”



New customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and sample all of the software’s features with no obligation and no credit card needed.



In addition to its new compatibility with QuickBooks, EzCheckPrinting software also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. And best of all, users can even get ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer for free through TrialPay offers.



Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing. To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quicken-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.