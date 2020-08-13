QuickBooks Desktop Still a Household Name Compared to QuickBooks Online

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- QuickBooks Desktop is Intuit's household name and primarily responsible for what Intuit is today. QuickBooks Desktop continues to be the number one choice according to accountants worldwide.



There are three different QuickBooks Desktop products: QuickBooks Desktop Pro, QuickBooks Desktop Premier, and QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise, and although QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop offer a large number of features and share many of the same, QuickBooks Desktop's features are considered more developed.



Both QuickBooks Online and Desktop offer a detailed chart of accounts, journal entries, bank reconciliation, and the basic reports needed to run a company. However, QuickBooks Desktop is said to offer better reporting and sustains more complex accounting.



In order to switch from QuickBooks Online to Desktop, the Internet Explorer version must be 10 or higher, the Desktop software must be 2004 edition or later and either Enterprise, Premier or Pro in case of Windows. Also, Intuit does not support 64-bit of Internet Explorer. It is also important to note that a direct conversion cannot be performed with the Mac version of QB Desktop



The US version allows users to transfer QBO to Desktop. For non-US users, exporting the list of vendors, customers, products, and services into Excel and then importing all of that can be done.



