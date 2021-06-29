QuickBooks' Edition Conversions to Keep Data Flow Irreproachable

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- Having businesses in multiple countries often requires a QuickBooks conversion from one edition to another.



Because features vary from one version to the other, QuickBooks cannot read a file from one version to the other. "A simple example of this is the UK VAT and the sales tax for the US version," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



QuickBooks UK keeps of VAT across all sales, expenses and other transactions, generates a VAT return in one step, checks the VAT owed at any time, charge the correct amount of VAT on products and services and easily manage VAT adjustments that may affect a VAT return. Users in the UK have also been given new tools such as an income tax estimator tool to help with self-assessment deadlines, improved personalised cash-flow insights and an expanded QuickBooks Employee Portal.



E-Tech offers a solution to modify the nationality of QuickBooks and bring both versions into sync. An evaluation would be necessary to assess both versions of QuickBooks in order to determine requirements for the conversion. Certain limitations to this service include that payroll transactions cannot be transferred from one file to another and payroll checks will only be transferred as regular checks with full line item details.



Usernames are also not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file and users would need to be re-created after the merge. Lastly, budget data cannot be transferred.



For more information on E-Tech's QuickBooks US to UK conversion service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact

Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk