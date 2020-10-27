QuickBooks Enterprise May Not Be the Answer for a Company Not Big Enough for a Full ERP System: Experts

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- QuickBooks Enterprise, undoubtedly, allows for flexibility, with the capability to get more done, more quickly.



QuickBooks Enterprise is also the most expensive of QuickBooks's suite of accounting software options and is well suited for bigger businesses or businesses that forestall significant growth in the near future. According to E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha, this version of QuickBooks would just be the right fit if a business has employees in specialized roles and functions with multiple locations that need to be tracked and managed.



E-Tech is a leading QuickBooks File Repair and Data Recovery service in UK and North America.



"As your business needs change, QuickBooks Enterprise allows you to add more users - up to a maximum of 30 users – and is available in 1-10 user, and 30-user licenses. You can add users up to a 10-user license. If you currently have 10 users, you can upgrade to a 30-user license," Rocha said.



"Under these circumstances, most small businesses do not realize that QuickBooks Enterprise may not be the software they need especially if they do not exceed the 14,500 products, customers, or vendors. Most company files do not exceed those limits and in such cases, QuickBooks Pro and Premier can offer the required features at a very economical price."



One of the biggest disadvantages with the software is the pricing that comes with a yearly commitment.



QuickBooks Enterprise comes with three price plans. Payments are required annually to maintain the software license. Price plans vary according to the number of users and the smallest plan with only one user is $1,577 a year, but a plan with 10 users would cost over $5,000.



Accounting experts are of the belief that QuickBooks Enterprise is a good fit if the company is too big for QuickBooks Pro or Premier but not big enough for a full ERP system.



E-Tech's Downgrade and Data Conversion Service can downgrade your Enterprise data file to Pro or Premier by accessing data directly - with no loss of information. The service includes the complete conversion of all data including payroll and service subscriptions.



Full service specifications can be seen on the official company website at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/



