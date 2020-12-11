QuickBooks File Reduction: A Reduced File Size with All Historical Data

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- The File Size Reduction Service is an advanced version of the Condense QuickBooks feature, which gives out a fully usable data file with a reduced file size and all historical data.



Intuit recommends that a Pro or Premier not exceed 150MB and an Enterprise file not to exceed 1GB. QuickBooks Premier and Pro allow for a maximum limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. Once maxed out, an upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise would be required.



Over time, the QuickBooks company file tends to become outsized, causing lists to reach its maximum limit. This can also cause unrecoverable data loss within the company file. Signs of a potential risk include a file that take up to 30 - 40 seconds to run, and an Item list that has reached 14,500 entries.



A proven and effective method to help reduce file size is by merging items of the same type. Service items can be merged together, but a service type item cannot be merged with a non-inventory item type. Items that would be merged together into another item should be carefully reviewed with a ready backup of the QuickBooks file. Associated historical transactions will contain only the items left after the merge.



SuperCondensing a data file does not only shrink the data file, but also removes any unused lists from the file. E-Tech offers a turnkey service to reduce the list size based on specific criteria. For example, remove all customers who had no invoices for the past 3 years.



E-Tech's File Reduction Service makes it possible to regain control over data, by pruning out data specific to customers, vendors or items.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks File Size Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/



