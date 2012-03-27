Cloud9 Real Time Expands Leadership Team

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Cloud9 Real Time has expanded its user base in the past three years, and with that comes growth in leadership. Chris Jones has come on as the new Vice President of Operations at Cloud9 Real Time leading the technology team and focusing on streamlining operations while improving user experience. Chris comes to Cloud9 from Cox Communications and has over 16 years experience leading technical teams, innovating new processes and improving operation deliverables.



Chris reflects on his goals for Cloud9, “I plan to grow our people at the same pace as our technology and provide our clients with the best service while supporting the latest technology.” Chris will be rounding out the Executive leadership team with President/CEO, Robert Chandler and Executive Vice President, Kacee Johnson.



Cloud9 Real Time is an Accredited Managed Service Provider and Intuit Licensed Commercial Host in the US and Canada offering a customized and privately labeled all-in-one virtual office solution. With advanced hosting solutions you can have an online portal with instant access to QuickBooks, Microsoft Office and your 3rd party applications - plus all your data. On the forefront of cloud computing, Cloud9 Real Time offers QuickBooks hosting as well as custom virtual server creation.



For more information on Cloud9 Real Time please contact Kacee Johnson at (888) 869-0076.