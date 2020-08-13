QuickBooks International Edition Conversion with E-Tech Gives the Service a New Wrinkle

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Intuit's Canadian, British and Australian divisions offer versions of QuickBooks to support the unique tax calculation needs of each region, such as Canada's GST, HST or PST sales tax, European VAT for the United Kingdom edition and Australia's GST sales tax.



The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT. International edition conversion may be needed due to businesses operating in more than one country, or a company file set up in a different nationality of QuickBooks. An example of this is a business that has their main office in Canada may also have a division in the USA that has its own QuickBooks file; however, when the company was set up the Canadian version was used instead of the US version. Since the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the Canadian version, it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software.



E-Tech's conversion service allows for the conversion from QuickBooks US to the UK version so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements.



The conversion modifies the nationality of QuickBooks and brings both versions into sync.



Keep in mind, however, that QuickBooks does not allow payroll transactions to be transferred from one file to another. Usernames are also not transferred from secondary files to the primary file. You will need to re-create users after the merge, as well budget data cannot be transferred.



For more information about this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/