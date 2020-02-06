QuickBooks' Latest Condense Feature Helps Reduce a File's Overall Size While Still Keeping All Data and Details Intact

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- "Although the QuickBooks Condense is a viable and useful tool, condensing data can trigger several errors in the application if the process is not carried out correctly", QuickBooks Repair Pro's Technical Services Manager, John Rocha said.



QuickBooks Condense Error normally occurs when you attempt to archive your data files. Error codes that appear are QuickBooks encountered a system error when trying to archive your data file. QuickBooks will not condense your data file. The Error is- An unspecified error (error 80004005). Please try the operation again.Unable to run the QuickBooks. Clean Up Company Data Utility. Transaction held because this transaction has not been paid. Transaction held because the funds are not yet deposited. Transaction held because this transaction is 'Linked' to the above outer-level transaction.



Other reasons that cause errors with the Condense feature is that the company file is located on some other computer in the network, if the company file is damaged or corrupt, or if the QuickBooks company file contains a negative quantity and/or negative inventory.



It is recommended to reboot the computer or database server, Verifying and Rebuilding your QuickBooks company file using utility tools, making sure QuickBooks is configured properly and the computer that hosts the data file is working properly as some of the do-it-yourself techniques to get up and running again.



QuickBooks Repair Pro's Condense Repair service provides for a complete analysis of the error, diving into the heart of the matter, and producing sought-after results. QuickBooks Repair Pro works with all versions of QuickBooks from DOS version 1.0 to QuickBooks Enterprise/Premier/Pro/Pro Plus 2016, as well as all international versions of QuickBooks: QuickBooks US, QuickBooks Canada, QuickBooks UK, QuickBooks Australia and NZ (ReckonAccounts).



