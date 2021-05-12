QuickBooks' List Limits Bludgeoning a Switch to QuickBooks Enterprise? That May Not Be Necessary

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- QuickBooks Enterprise was built with Windows Terminal Services in mind, meaning it can work optimally with multiple users connected to the same Windows Server QuickBooks Pro and Premier are limited to a total 14,500 list names which is Customers, Vendors, Employees, Items and Accounts.



QuickBooks Enterprise is capable of up to 100,000 and more. "As you approach either the individual names list limitation or the combined names list limitation, QuickBooks begins to take longer to record each new name and will finally give out on accepting any more new entries, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager John Rocha said.



A large QuickBooks file can be handled by Cleaning up the Company Data feature to condense the past years' transactions by much smaller monthly journal entries. A new company file could also be created without with all lists of items intact such as customers and vendors.



Alternatively, a brand new company file could also be started and would need all opening balances and item lists recreated.



Condensing or SuperCondensing a data file will not only bring down the size of the data file but also remove any unused lists from the file. E-Tech offers a turnkey service to reduce the list size based on specific criteria.



E-Tech's List Reduction Services prunes out data specific to a company's customers, vendors or items to harness data.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks List Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-list-reduction-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



