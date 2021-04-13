QuickBooks' Little Black Book Details What Can and Cannot Be Transferred with a File Merge

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Currently, merging company files in QuickBooks Desktop is not possible. With QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise, however, a built-in feature allows for the merging of reports from multiple company files.



In order to combine multiple company data files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types.



An example of this would be if one company file has an account with name 'Accounts Receivable' of type AccountsReceivable, the second company cannot have an account name with the name 'Accounts Receivable' of another type. To resolve this issue, rename one of the accounts to 'Accounts Receivable1'. In addition, only one company file can have Payroll transactions. If both company files have payroll, the payroll transactions cannot be merged. Other than that, all transactions types can be merged. Any number of files can be merged into a single QuickBooks data file or converted to QuickBooks Online.



Amalgamating company files into one helps effectively manage when working with multiple files. E-Tech's Technical Services Manager suggests identifying primary and secondary data files prior to the merge. "The merge process involves two steps: Merging lists and merging transactions, and the difference between the two is that if the list name is present in the primary file, it will be merged, if not, the name will be added to the primary file, whereas all transactions from secondary files are transferred to the primary file."



Few pointers to remember when merging files also would be that accounts can be merged if they have the same name, kind and equal gradable degree. Money owed will not be merged if they are at different stages, such as "internet" account will not be blended with "internet" sub-account. Similarly "mobilephone" cannot be merged with "cellphone".



Other data that cannot be merged include but are not limited to payroll checks that are merged as regular checks, bank reconciliations, data files with negative inventory and assembly builds, templates cannot be transferred from secondary files to the primary file, customer notes and to-do lists, budgets and forecasts from secondary files as well as users from secondary files.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard solution to combine data from multiple company files into a single company file, with an audit performed after the merge to ensure that the transaction was performed accurately.This service works with all International versions of QuickBooks including the US, UK, Canadian, and Australian editions.



