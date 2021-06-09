QuickBooks' Passwords and Recovery Options

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- To keep QuickBooks data secure, admin login credentials need to be kept intact and needs to be reset as soon as it is lost or forgotten.



Multiple users can work on the same company file simultaneously and different levels of access permissions can be granted. Before resetting the QuickBooks password, it must be determined if it is the admin password or the user password.



For admin passwords, QuickBooks provides authority to the administrator to create new users, assign permissions and passwords and set company preferences in the program. For the administrator password, there is no need to enter the user name but the password. The Admin is the User-name or the admin user-name that was created.



To reset the Admin Password in Intuit QuickBooks 2020 Version, click on "I forgot my password" in the QuickBooks login dialogue box, select an email from the drop-down menu for the password reset process and click on Next. Check the email inbox on how to reset the QuickBooks password.



When resetting the Admin Password in QuickBooks 2019 or earlier versions, click on the "I forgot my password" option on the QuickBooks Desktop login window, provide the required information on the form which includes license number, name, email address, phone number, ZIP code used in the purchase of the product. Click OK to receive the QuickBooks password reset code in the primary email listed in the CAMPS account.



When unable to reset the QuickBooks password, E-Tech's password recovery service will assist in recovering and resetting passwords from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. The password will be recovered from the data file so it can be opened as the Administrator. This service works with all versions including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



