QuickBooks Premier – A Middle Ground Between QuickBooks Pro and Enterprise

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- QuickBooks Enterprise is the more robust software of the QuickBooks brand that allows for flexibility, with the capability to get more done at a quicker pace.



QuickBooks Enterprise comprises all features of QuickBooks Pro and Premier and more advanced features than QuickBooks Online offers. This includes sales orders, inventory cost tracking, and pricing.



QuickBooks Enterprise is the costliest of the QuickBooks's suite of accounting software, especially devised for businesses that antedate significant growth in the near future. E-Tech's John Rocha recommends QuickBooks Enterprise for businesses that with employees who hold specialized roles and functions, or if multiple locations need to be tracked and managed.



As business needs change, QuickBooks Enterprise allows to add more users - up to a maximum of 30 users – and is available in 1-10 user, and 30-user licenses. Users may be added up to a 10-user license. 'If you currently have 10 users, you can upgrade to a 30-user license," Rocha said. "Having said that, most small businesses may not even require QuickBooks Enterprise if they do not exceed the 14,500 products, customers, or vendors. Most files do not exceed those limits anyway. QuickBooks Pro and Premier can offer the very same at a much lower price."



QuickBooks Enterprise starts at $1,577/year for the Gold version for one user. An annual subscription sometimes includes a 10 percent discount for the first year of service. QuickBooks Enterprise with hosting carries an annual subscription that is billed monthly. The three options, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, are priced at $175 per month, $206 per month, and $373.69 per month for one user. Whereas QuickBooks Online is available at a monthly cost, QuickBooks Pro has a one-time cost. Premier is available at a one-time cost of $649.99.



Premier is primarily a desktop software capable of handling up to five users simultaneously, forecast sales and expenses, manage inventory tasks in the inventory center and create customized inventory reports.



Premier can also create sales orders, track costs for products and inventory, and permits setting up product and service prices by customer type. Premier also includes specialized features for contracting, manufacturing and wholesale, non-profit and retail similar to Enterprise.



E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Downgrade and Data Conversion Service can downgrade an Enterprise data file to Pro or Premier by accessing data directly - with no loss of data. The service includes the complete conversion of all data including payroll and service subscriptions.



