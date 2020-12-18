QuickBooks Pro – Although Basic- Known for Its Versatility and Resilience Among Scores of Small Business Users

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- QuickBooks Enterprise is the most robust software of the QuickBooks brand that allows for flexibility, with the capability to get more done, quicker.



Generally, the main difference between QuickBooks Pro and Enterprise is functionality. QuickBooks Pro is considered a basic and simple version of QuickBooks Desktop, exclusively designed for smaller businesses that require a few simultaneous users. Enterprise is an extensive and costly Desktop product meant to cater to larger or quickly growing businesses that need the very most functionality from their accounting software.



QuickBooks Pro has a one-time cost, and QuickBooks Enterprise has an annual subscription cost. QuickBooks Pro has a one-time fee of $399.99 while QuickBooks Enterprise has a minimum annual fee of $1,577. The Gold and Platinum versions of QuickBooks Enterprise costs $1,577 and $1,940 for one user, respectively. Costs increase as additional users are added.



"As your business needs change, QuickBooks Enterprise lets you add more users - up to a maximum of 30 users – and is available in 1-10 user, and 30-user licenses. You can add users up to a 10-user license. If you currently have 10 users, you can upgrade to a 30-user license," Rocha said. "Under these circumstances, most small businesses do not realize that QuickBooks Enterprise may not be the software they need especially if they do not exceed the 14,500 products, customers, or vendors. Because most company files do not exceed those limits, QuickBooks Pro and Premier can offer the very same at a much lower price."



E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Downgrade and Data Conversion Service can downgrade an Enterprise data file to Pro or Premier by accessing data directly - with no loss of data. The service includes the complete conversion of all data including payroll and service subscriptions.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks Enterprise Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk