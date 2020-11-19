QuickBooks Reigning Supreme over Sage Within Several Areas of Functionality and Operations

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- QuickBooks and Sage are two highly renowned business management services. While QuickBooks is more tuned in on bookkeeping and accounting services, Sage One is a feature-rich project management service.



Both QuickBooks and Sage both offer an array of mobile apps for the iPhone and iPad as well as Android devices. Services through these apps can perform all core functions that include project collaboration and expense tracking.



In addition, QuickBooks and Sage One can be accessed from any internet-connected device with data synced across devices online. Cloud servers are used to sync information across all devices. Sage specializes in offering cloud-based project management services to its clients.



Both services let users track income and expenses over specific periods of time. QuickBooks has a slight edge in this regard due to its ability to automatically sync transaction information across bank accounts. QuickBooks also manages to exceed expectations when it comes to invoice creation, app integration, billing, invoicing, and reporting.



QuickBooks' ease of use also keeps it at the forefront. QuickBooks was specifically designed to cater to the amateur accountant with an extremely user-friendly interface, making it the perfect tool for any business that does not require a great deal of time figuring out how the system works.



"Deciding to switch from one accounting package to another is a task that has to be intensely spearheaded. Because of the data and intricacies involved in accounting, the decision has to be comprehensive and thorough going," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard conversion service from Sage to all versions of QuickBooks. The conversion service will audit the results to ensure all financial reports such as the Trial Balance, Profit and Loss, and Balance sheets in QuickBooks match the original Sage data precisely.



More service specifications for the Sage 50 US to QuickBooks migration can be seen at https://e-tech.ca/Sage-50-to-Quickbooks.aspx



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



