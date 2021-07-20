QuickBooks SuperCondense Generates Far More Greater Results Than the Condense Process

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- SuperCondensing a QuickBooks data file presents better performance, avoids data corruption, provides stability on networks, takes up lesser space on the hard drive, and more.



Aside from a better performing system, it also helps stay well below the 14,500 name limit for Pro and Premier, makes updating to newer versions of QuickBooks easier and faster and enables the easy conversion to QuickBooks Online by bringing the size down within the 200MB limit.



The SuperCondense process reduces a file's size by as much as 80 percent and is different than the built-in Condensing or Clean Up commands found in QuickBooks, and has far superior results in both file size and speed.



"The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks, this service allows users to continue using their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history.



Even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory. Only the SuperCondense service will work in such cases.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk