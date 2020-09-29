QuickBooks SuperCondense Service Warrants Lesser Susceptibility to Data Corruption Issues

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Targets matters when importing data to QuickBooks Online.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. An invoice with 10 lines would take up 10 targets. In order to successfully convert a QuickBooks desktop file, Enterprise, Premier, or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the Desktop file must have less than 350,000 targets.



"How we can achieve this is by performing a Condense or a SuperCondense," John Rocha of E-Tech said. "Condensing a file in QuickBooks reduces the overall file size and you get to keep all your data and details. Condensing a file in QuickBooks 2018 and earlier would require some transactions to be archived and turned into Journal Entries."



Files with inventory would require a SuperCondense as a Condense would not bring about the desired results, Rocha added. "A SuperCondense would also be required if your data file does not condense normally or if you are using an International version of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK."



With QuickBooks, there are no early warning signs on a potential problem with a QuickBooks data file. A cue to a possible threat us when a QuickBooks file starts to perform sluggishly which could indicate that the file is too large or is corrupt.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service produces higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, while reducing a file size up to 80 percent.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



