QuickBooks Users Can Now Print Checks Directly on Blank Stock With EzCheckPrinting Virtual Printer

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- EzCheckPrinting, the check writing software from Halfpricesoft.com now allows QuickBooks and Quicken users to print check on blank stock easily and inexpensively. The newly released ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer is an add-on to this popular check writer according to the suggestions from customers. QuickBooks users no longer have to enter check printing data manually to take advantage of the money and time-saving features of ezCheckPrinting.



“Many of our customers prefer using QuickBooks for their accounting software, but wanted to print checks on their laser printers without the cost of pre-printed checks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With this new update QuickBooks users can now import check data directly to ezCheckPrinting and get checks written quickly and inexpensively.”



Developed and distributed by Louisville, Ky.-based Hafpricesoft.com, ezCheckPrinting eliminates the need for businesses to write checks by hand or purchase expensive pre-printed checks. With ezCheckPrinting software, businesses can run payroll and pay bills right from their computer by printing checks on blank check paper using their existing laser printer.



New customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and sample all of the software’s features at no charge.



In addition to its new compatibility with QuickBooks, EzCheckPrinting software also includes many more features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Affordable check printing software for any size company

Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version, ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. Some customers may be eligible to receive the software free through a special offer with TrialPay (details online). The network edition of ezCheckPrinting is available for as little as $99.



Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing. To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.