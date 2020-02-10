QuickBooks vs. Xero – QuickBooks a Strong Winner

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Both Xero and QuickBooks Online are are exclusively designed for small to mid-sized businesses. Large enterprises with more complex requirements may struggle to find what they are looking for in these two platforms.



Xero and QuickBooks Online are not much different when it comes to features. Both platforms present reliable features for processing invoices and quotes, managing inventory, sending purchase orders and managing bills and expenses. Xero's user-friendly approach makes it ideal for small and medium-sized businesses.



Pricewise, both Xero and QuickBooks Online offer monthly subscription monthly pricing. Xero Early starts at $9 a month, Xero Growing at $30 a month and Xero Established at $60 a month. QuickBooks Online Simple Start starts at $20 a month, QuickBooks Online Essentials at $40 a month and QuickBooks Online Plus at $70 a month.



Xero's customer service support offers email support, user guides, knowledgebase, help articles, in-product help, user community and product training while QuickBooks Online support includes In-product help, User community, knowledge base, product training, help articles, email support, message support and callback support.



QuickBooks Online also has an edge when it comes to inventory management functionality, and is extremely easy to connect your bank account.



Having set a strong foundation, it's almost undeniable that QuickBooks Online is a four-leaf clover when it comes to businesses. QuickBooks Online has been rated 4 out of 5 on Capterra by 2808 users, while Xero has an average of 4.5 from 1570 users. "QuickBooks Online has been around longer than Xero and is loved by the vast majority of accountants - especially in the U.S. market, which QuickBooks has dominated," Rocha said.



Further, QuickBooks claims 98% of their customers are satisfied with being able to run their business with QuickBooks.



