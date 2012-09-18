QuickBuyers Rebrand Aims to Provide Their Customers With Detailed Information on 'Selling Property Quickly'.

Wilmslow, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- QuickBuyers, one of the UK’s leading property buyers have commissioned Big Brand Ideas to refresh their brand identity.



The rebrand follows extensive research into the distressed property buying market. Although the rebrand has not included a change of name, the brand identity has been through a complete overhaul.



“The new website provides customers with detailed and informative property selling infor-mation, allowing them to make a more considered decision when looking to sell their house fast,” says Jon Jones, Managing Director.



“Customers are realising that in today's market, certain properties in certain locations will not meet the official Estate Agent valuation. In fact, the vast majority struggle in today's climate to sell for the asking price and it is sometimes not possible for customers to wait for their perceived valuation to be met.” continues Jon Jones. “This is where in certain situations such as divorce, inheritance and avoiding repossession to name a few, a quick house sale is sometimes the best option.”



The new website aims to offer people advice about a quick house sale and informs their cus-tomers on the pros and cons of doing so.



To view the new redesign visit http://www.quickbuyers.co.uk.