Quickfund's Financing Solutions Rev up Small Business Growth in Australia

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Owners of small-to-medium enterprises have a lot on their plates. For companies that are expanding, there is even more to take care of and one wrong move could impact company growth for years to come. Having access to the proper financing resources is essential in attaining solid growth, but in the current economy it is sometimes easier said than done. This is especially true for small businesses, which require special services tailored to their needs.



A Sydney-based company called Quikfund has recently been getting a lot of attention from small-to-medium business owners in Australia thanks to its specialised business equipment financing services. Because Quikfund only works with SMEs, the company knows how to help these businesses lease and rent equipment in the most cost effective way possible.



A range of equipment such as photocopiers, telephone systems, security systems, point-of-sales systems and commercial audiovisual systems is all within the reach of small business owners thanks to Quikfund’s financing solutions. The company’s website features full descriptions of all the financing solutions offered, including equipment rental plans, financial lease plans and commercial hire purchase options.



When it comes to growing a business, purchasing equipment may not be the smartest choice for business owners. Instead, Quikfund Rental could be the best option for fast-growing companies. “By renting business equipment rather than buying it outright you can have the option of upgrading to new technology when required. This frees you up to invest in other business developments and ensures you will not be stuck with fixed assets that become obsolete and are difficult to on-sell,” explains Quikfund.



Leasing offers similar benefits because lessees do not have to tie up their cash in fixed assets, allowing them to invest in other developments. A commercial hire purchase enables the customer to gain equity in the asset over the term of the agreement. Although these financing options may seem complex at first, full and easy-to-understand explanations are provided on the Quickfund website.



Even equipment providers will find interesting information on the Quickfund website, which explains how vendors can join the company’s network of dealers. Quickfund declares, “We are focused on providing a seamless finance process for equipment sold and serviced by our affiliated dealers in all Australian States.”



Both business owners and equipment providers who visit the website can check out the FAQ section to find the answers to any questions that they might have. They can also contact Quikfund directly through the Contact Us form available online.



About Quikfund

Established in 2005, Quikfund is a privately held company specialising in business equipment financing for small-to-medium enterprises. The company’s lease, hire purchase and rental services help SMEs cost-effectively source critical business systems. Quikfund also excels at giving business equipment providers a finance solution that boosts their efficiencies while reducing their cost base.



For more information, please visit: http://www.quikfund.com.au/