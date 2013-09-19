Quicklight Media Introduces Expert Services to Boost Competitiveness

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- An ad agency Austin can rely on now provides expert advertising services for businesses requiring traditional and online marketing. Quicklight Media is an agency that serves young and growing businesses. Traditional marketing campaigns are used in addition to digital marketing tactics which have been tried and tested on the Internet.



The firm is different from other Austin ad agencies . It provides a full range of services from a problem solving approach designed to help client companies build their revenue. These include website design, attention to visibility, video production, direct marketing, and interactive media. Major organizations have benefited from the agency’s Austin advertising work.



A series of strategies refined by advertising experts go beyond Austin Internet marketing . Quicklight will refine the brand strategy for any client by conducting market research, analyzing the competition, and coming up with the best strategy. It also works to create a unified message. A range of brand assets include multimedia, advertising pitches, website development, eCommerce development, social media profiles, and more.



In addition, mobile site and promotions management, plus attention to SEO and organic visibility on the web make the agency’s services viable. It will adapt any marketing campaign to seasonal timing and current trends. Austin video production is one way it works to engage audiences and promote products, services, content, and most importantly, the brand. Videos range from product demonstrations to company profiles and documentaries.



With the firm’s video marketing Austin businesses large and small can take advantage of strategies that maximize conversion rates. Clients benefit with a simplified message and the ability to connect with more customers, while accelerating their growth and profitability. For more information on the agency’s range of expert marketing services, go to www.quicklightmedia.com



About Quicklight Media

Experienced in working with large national brands, Quicklight Media is a marketing agency with a team that knows Internet and traditional media. It is focused on helping growing companies build their brand and message. Services include website design, video production, SEO, and interactive media, all focused on solving problems and fueling revenue growth.