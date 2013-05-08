QuickPro Locksmith Opens Doors, New Locksmith Service Launches New Website

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- QuickPro Locksmith helps customers open doors, literally, with a new, comprehensive locksmith service in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Per announcement today, the new QuickPro Locksmith website is now live: http://www.quickprolocksmith.com/



Few things are more frustrating than a misplaced key or being locked out of one’s home or vehicle. Or worse, being locked out on the weekend or after hours. QuickPro Locksmith makes “gaining access” easy. The Atlanta-based company offers, residential, commercial, automotive, security and emergency locksmith services, including immediate aid for Lock-Out Situations, Repairs for Existing Locks, Key Duplications on site, Rekeying, Ignition Repair/Replace, and more, at an affordable price.



But the “more” is exactly what sets QucikPro Locksmith apart from its competitors. Much more than a locksmith service limited to cutting and replacing keys, the company strives to take care of all aspects of granting immediate access to or securing a home or commercial building, as well as getting vehicles back on the road. “We’ve embraced modern technology and offer the most advanced locking and key duplication systems, as well as locking systems to protect against intrusion,” says James Caldwell, QuickPro lead technician and company owner. “Our technicians are experienced and can get to your location quickly.”



The company promises to respond immediately to service calls in the Atlanta metropolitan area. All QuickPro technicians are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



For non-emergency calls, the new website makes it easy for customers to get a quote.



Technicians can be reached by calling (404) 721-4825.



About QuickPro Locksmith

