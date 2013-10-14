QuickStart Ignition Interlock AZ Offers Embarrassment Free Interlock Cup Disguise

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- An ignition interlock device uses a breathalyzer type device to immobilise a car engine until it has analyzed the blood-alcohol content of the driver. Courts can now demand these devices be added to the cars of those convicted of drunk driving, which can cause humiliation if seen by friends, loved ones or colleagues. QuickStart Ignition Interlock Arizona provides a uniquely creative solution to the inconvenience of using ignition interlock devices with a clever accessory that disguises the device as a drinking cup.



The product allows individuals to hide the ignition interlock device in a plastic drinking cup with a straw, so that anyone seeing them will assume they are drinking from a cup instead of blowing into a court mandated breathalyzer device. The InterlockCup has been designed for the QuickStart’s Monitech Ignition Interlock device, which already promises no false positives and interlock override capability for malfunctions.



The InterlockCup’s patented construction can accommodate securely most ignition interlock systems available, including the LifeSafer FC100 Ignition Interlock, Smart Start SSI-1000 Ignition Interlock, Smart Start SSI-20/20 Ignition Interlock, Draeger XT Ignition Interlock, Guardian AMS-2000 Ignition Interlock, Monitech QT Ignition Interlock and many other models.



A spokesperson for Quick Start Ignition Interlock AZ explained, “The InterlockCup allows drivers to free themselves from the stigma of having an ignition interlock device fitted to their car. It features a sliding window to access the controls, subtle speaker grills to hear commands, snugly fits most devices and protects them from damages that may prove costly for the driver. It is a complete solution that allows individuals to protect their reputation and IID.”



About QuickStart Ignition Interlock AZ

QuickStart Ignition Interlock AZ is certified, licensed and bonded with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) as an Ignition Interlock Device provider. Established to do business in the state of Arizona in 2008, the company has serviced thousands of satisfied clients throughout the state of Arizona. QuickStart’s affordable Ignition Interlock device, QuicTest™, offers state-of-the-art technology, reliability and the best customer service and support in the industry. Visit their website at http://QuickStartAZ.com for more information.