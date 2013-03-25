Quidco Vouchers and Codes See Rise in Usage as Customers Save Millions Each Year

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Based on a recent survey conducted by bestvaluefares.co.uk, 9 out of 10 adults admitted they regularly utilize online vouchers, tokens and offers to get the best deals on travel, tourism and entertainment. Additional surveys conducted in other segments of the marketplace show vouchers are growing in usage across the UK, especially showing a growth in the clothing area. According to Hannah Green, spokesperson for Quidco, the UK's number one cashback and voucher site, it's not surprising to see the use of vouchers and discount codes rising during this economic recession the country has been facing.



Says Green, "Using our cashback and Quidco vouchers offers 2.9 million members saved over £45m in 2011. Online spending continues to rise, even as the country faces a recession. The key, however, is finding codes and vouchers to make the items more affordable. That is where Quidco steps in, helping consumers out. You can browse Quidco for retailers or offers via the navigation or via the search bar. The hottest 20 offers of the day will appear on your 'My Quidco' page which you will see when you sign up or sign in. Once you have found an offer you'd like to save with, simply click through from Quidco to the retailer and shop as you would normally. The price of the product on the retailer's site will be exactly the same as if you'd visited them directly."



Green continues, explaining how to use the codes as you are shopping with your voucher codes. "If the offer you pick includes a voucher code, make sure you copy the code and enter it at the checkout before you pay, for an instant discount. If you're taking advantage of one of our printable or restaurant vouchers, click through from Quidco, print off the relevant voucher and present it at the restaurant or shop you are dining or shopping at to get your discount."



Qudico continues attracting members for one main reason, says Green. "By working with over 3,500 retailers, restaurants and high street stores, Quidco can really offer you a way to save on almost anything, both online and on the high street."



About Quidco

Quidco first launched in May 2005 as the brainchild of Paul and Jen Nikkel, who began exploring the idea of a cashback website while studying at the University of Sheffield. Quidco has expanded rapidly since starting life in a small office in the City of Steel. Employing over 100 members of staff, stationed in both Yorkshire and London, Quidco is now the number 1 cashback website in the UK with a loyal membership, which continues to grow. Attracting over 700,000 members inside its first four years, Quidco has expanded rapidly in the last three years to currently serve over 2.9 million UK consumers.