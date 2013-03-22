Quiescence Music Announces 'Spring Special' 150 Piano Lessons with Workbook for $19

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Spring is approaching in many parts of the world. Green trees, fresh air, and flowers brighten everyone's mood. Now is the perfect time to learn something new and Quiescence Music is facilitating that with a spring special – over 150 New Age piano lessons with workbook for just $19.



“Now is the perfect time to learn to play the piano,” said Edward Weiss, originator of the Quiescence Music piano course. “It’s easy and anyone can learn to play New Age music in just a few hours.”



Students can try the system for 30 days. Those who wish can continue their lessons on a monthly basis. Anyone who wants to cancel can do so within the month without owing anything further.



Students learn to play a variety of New Age melodies during the course, through lessons that are easy to understand and implement. Weiss walks students through the course step-by-step, and students can return to specific lessons any time they like.



His exclusive method has been taking the musical community by storm. It's the only one of its kind available for piano. The online courses have proven extremely popular, with more than 1,200 budding virtuosos already learning to play New Age piano.



Weiss has been teaching students to play New Age piano for over 15 years and his groundbreaking course eliminates the obstacles many people give for not learning to play. Lessons are available online and can be accessed any time it’s convenient for the student. No prior musical experience or training is necessary – Weiss provides all the tools, techniques and learning materials needed for students to begin creating their own compositions in just a few hours.



To take advantage of the Spring special, visit Weiss's website at http://www.quiescencemusic.com/