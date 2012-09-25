Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Quiksilver, Inc. potentially breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Quiksilver, Inc. excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Quiksilver, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Quiksilver’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $1.83 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2010 to over $1.95 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2011.



However, its Net Loss for the respective time periods increased from $9.68 million to $21.26 million.



Shares of Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) reached in 2010 as high as $5.65 and in 2011 as high as $5.45, however declined in July 2012 to as low as $2.19 per share.



Nevertheless, the total compensation of the top five officials at Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) increased significantly between 2010 and 2011. For instance, the Chairman of the board, president and CEO’s pay rose from over $2.91 million in 2010 to over $10.2 million in 2011, the CFO and COO’s compensation increased from over $1.35 million in 2010 to over $4.07 million in 2011, and the Chief Administrative Officer, Secretary and General Counsel’s pay rose from over $1.25 million in 2010 to over $4.13 million in 2011.



On September 21, 2012, NYSE:ZQK shares closed at $3.42 per share, down from its current 52 week High of $4.89 per share.



