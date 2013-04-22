Quincy Gardner Productions Marks First Feature Film Release, Shy's Way

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Quincy Gardner Productions, www.quincygardner.com, an Atlanta-based independent film company, is proud to announce its first feature release, the gritty drama Shy’s Way. Set in Decatur, Georgia, the film tells the story of Shy, an African-American man whose abuse as a child has made him afraid to love. Now in his forties, Shy is driven to pursue younger women, material possessions and power. Shy’s life takes an unexpected turn when the mental instability of two of his “trophy” girlfriends leads him to act in ways that are not necessarily the best, although they are his ways.



Shy’s Way was written, produced, and directed by Atlanta, Georgia resident, Quincy Gardner. The film features Gardner as Shy, along with A Jai Simone, Aziza Jackson, Atiya Muhammad, and Dominique Nicole, with a special appearance by Robert Davis II of Drumline, Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, We Were Marshall and Stomp the Yard.



The official release of Shy's Way will be celebrated at a premiere screening to be held Thursday, May 16 at 8pm at the Midtown Art Cinema, 931 Monroe Dr. NE C212, Atlanta, GA 30308. Admission is set at $5.00. Shy’s Way is also scheduled to be shown in Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. In addition, the film will be submitted to various film festivals. Shy’s Way is an independent film. It is currently unrated, but deals with mature themes in a mature manner.



The official trailer for Shy’s Way can be seen at www.quincygardner.com. DVD and digital downloads are also available for pre-purchase at www.quincygardner.com. The DVD is priced at $9.00 and the digital download is $7.00. The film will ultimately also be available through amazon.com and iTunes.



Shy’s Way is the first installment of a trilogy planned by Quincy Gardner Productions’ writer/director/actor Quincy Gardner. Gardner’s life itself is the stuff of movies scripts. Formerly homeless, Gardner persevered and studied to become a self-taught screen writer, director of photography, and director. Gardner is bilingual and plans to make films in both English and Portuguese. He counts his influences as Quentin Tarantino and many foreign films.



